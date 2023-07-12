Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Over Rs63b disbursed among 7m beneficiaries under BISP

July 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD -  Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has dis­bursed more than Rs. 63 billion among over seven mil­lion beneficiary women. 

BISP is disbursing the 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 90 lakh registered beneficia­ry families are entitled to a quarterly installment of Rs 9,000 per household. 

Benazir Income Support Programme has already re­leased over Rs. 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for dis­bursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network. 

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir educational scholarships are also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70% attendance in the school is mandatory to receive educational scholarships, said the spokesman of the programme.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Sup­port Program. 

The BISP spokesman reiterated that any messages from Benazir Income Support Program is sent only from 8171 and message from any other number should not be trusted.

