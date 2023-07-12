Wednesday, July 12, 2023
PAC disposes audit objection on Lahore Sialkot motorway construction

Agencies
July 12, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  The Public Accounts Com­mittee (PAC) on Tuesday disposed of the audit ob­jection on the construc­tion of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway project without design approval. Chair­ing the PAC meeting, Noor Alam Khan asked the of­ficials concerned of the Ministry of Communica­tions that why the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway’s de­tailed design had not yet been approved. The audit officials said that the mo­torway project was started with Rs 43 billion. The committee was informed that despite the construc­tion of the motorway, its design had not yet been approved. It was unveiled that Frontier Works Orga­nization (FWO) submitted designs twice but these were rejected by the Na­tional Highways Authority (NHA).

Agencies

