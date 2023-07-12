Pak, China agreed for timely execution of Railway ML-I, SEZs projects

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and China have agreed to fast-track the implementation of Railway Main Line-I (ML-I) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for the timely execution of these projects.

The agreement was reached between Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Ahsan Iqbal and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Chairman Zheng Shanjie during a meeting held in Beijing on Tuesday. Ahsan Iqbal is on a four-day official visit to China over the 10 -year celebrations of CPEC. Earlier, the meeting of 12th (Special) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was co-chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and Vice Chairman National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) China, Cong Liang.

Senior officials and representatives of various ministries and departments dealing with CPEC matters from both the sides were also present at the occasion. In his remarks, the minister noted that CPEC is a remarkable endeavour that symbolises the deep-rooted ties between China and Pakistan. It has fostered connectivity, enhanced trade, and opened up new avenues for shared prosperity. It is noted that since the government came into power in April 2022 the CPEC projects have been revived which remained halted.

The minister emphasised that CPEC is the topmost national priority of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and these avenues provided an opportunity to consolidate successes and further enhance potential future cooperation. He also noted that while numerous milestones had already been achieved, there was a massive potential for expanding and developing in agriculture, industry, technology and mining sectors.

During the meeting, the conveners of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on Energy, Transport Infrastructure, and Gwadar Port made presentations highlighting the progress on their specific areas and informed about the future plans of actions. The JCC also highlighted the significance of the key projects for energy and infrastructure development, which are now operational and providing a myriad of opportunities for socio-economic development in Pakistan.

During one to one meeting with Chairman NDRC, Zheng Shanjie, the planning minister conveyed felicitations of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Chairman Zheng on assuming his new role and assured him of full support in smooth implementation of CPEC projects. On the proposal of the planning minister, Chairman Zheng offered to share Chinese expertise and knowledge to enhance Pakistan’s export earnings and accelerate Special Economic Zones (SEZs) development. Both sides decided to hold regular meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to review ongoing cooperation under the CPEC framework and work closely for the next phase which is much wider in scope and focuses more on industrialisation, agriculture, science and technology and socio-economic development.

Prime Minister Shahbaz already reiterated his full commitment to complete the CPEC projects and in this regard the premier visited China when he took charge as a PM.

He remarked that since 2013, the relevant institutions from the two sides worked as one team and successfully implemented key energy and physical infrastructure projects, laying a strong foundation for the next phase of CPEC. Chairman NDRC remarked that China and Pakistan are good friends and partners. Despite the vicissitudes of global politics, the two countries have always stood together and extended complete support to each other. He also appreciated the key role played by Ahsan Iqbal in the development of CPEC.