Pakistan gets much needed $2 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia

Finance minister Ishaq Dar says country’s foreign exchange reserves now reach $11.67b n IMF board meets today to approve $1.1b out of total $3b under nine-month standby-arrangement for Pakistan n PM thanks Saudi leadership for depositing $2b for financial stability.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has received much needed $2 billion from Saudi Arabia on Monday, which would enhance the low foreign exchange reserves and stabilize the local currency.
In a televised message, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said yesterday that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had received $2 billion of deposits from Saudi Arabia. The inflow of dollars would increase the country’s overall foreign exchange reserves to $11.67 billion from existing $9.67 billion. He said that Saudi Arabia has made a commitment regarding a $2 billion deposit in the recent past. “This inflow has increased the forex reserves held by SBP and will accordingly be reflected in the forex reserves for the week ending 14 July 2023”.
He further said that the country will witness more positive developments in the days ahead and it will now move towards a growth trajectory. On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the Finance Minister thanked the Saudi leadership especially King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for always standing by Pakistan in difficult times. He said the Saudi leadership has always proved to be true brothers of Pakistan.
Saudi Arabia’s inflows came one day ahead of International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board meeting, which is scheduled to meet today (Wednesday) to the approve standby-arrangement for Pakistan, which would pave the way for releasing the first tranche of $1.1 billion out of total $3 billion. Pakistan and IMF last week had reached a staff-level agreement on policies to be supported by a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for a period of nine months.
Discussions with the officials of the Ministry of Finance have revealed that the government had already met the two prior actions of the IMF. The prior actions included approval of the budget from the National Assembly after incorporating IMF’s directions. On the directions of the IMF, Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar had announced in the National Assembly that the government will generate a further Rs215 billion in new taxes and cut Rs85 billion in spending to control the fiscal deficit for the next fiscal year. The second prior action of the Fund was removal of restrictions imposed on imports. The government has also assured that no supplementary grants would be approved during the ongoing financial year to achieve the primary budget surplus target of 0.4 percent of the GDP (Rs379 billion).
The revival of the IMF programme would provide more than one billion dollars inflow to Pakistan but it would also pave the way for getting funds from other bilateral and multilateral sources to increase its foreign exchange reserves. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has recently claimed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves would reach $14 billion to $15 billion by the end of the current month after receiving $5 billion to $6 billion inflows from friendly countries and multilateral sources. The government is expecting $1.1 billion from the IMF in mid of this month. Meanwhile, the government is expecting $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates, $1 billion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 million from the World Bank and $250 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment within the ongoing month. All these inflows, if materialized, would improve the country’s foreign exchange reserves and the rupee will likely remain strong and stable.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the Saudi leadership for their generous and unwavering support for Pakistan, which, he said, was particularly instrumental in securing the deal with the IMF.
The prime minister said this while talking to Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed al Malkiy who called in him here yesterday.
The PM asked the Ambassador to convey his special gratitude to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for the deposit of $2 billion dollars with the State Bank of Pakistan.
The Prime Minister also apprised Ambassador Nawaf about the formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SFIC) to facilitate and fast-track potential investments from GCC member states, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He emphasized that mutually rewarding Pakistan-Saudi cooperation in key areas including IT, energy, infrastructure and labour must be fast-tracked and augmented.
Ambassador Nawaf, while expressing satisfaction on the current trajectory of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, noted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were bound in a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other through thick and thin. The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan eagerly looked forward to the visit of His Royal Highness Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.