Pakistan gets much needed $2 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia

Finance minister Ishaq Dar says country’s foreign exchange reserves now reach $11.67b n IMF board meets today to approve $1.1b out of total $3b under nine-month standby-arrangement for Pakistan n PM thanks Saudi leadership for depositing $2b for financial stability.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has received much needed $2 billion from Saudi Arabia on Monday, which would enhance the low for­eign exchange reserves and stabilize the local currency.

In a televised mes­sage, Finance Minis­ter Ishaq Dar said yes­terday that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had received $2 billion of deposits from Sau­di Arabia. The inflow of dollars would increase the country’s overall foreign exchange re­serves to $11.67 billion from existing $9.67 bil­lion. He said that Saudi Arabia has made a com­mitment regarding a $2 billion deposit in the re­cent past. “This inflow has increased the forex reserves held by SBP and will accordingly be reflected in the forex reserves for the week ending 14 July 2023”.

He further said that the country will wit­ness more positive de­velopments in the days ahead and it will now move towards a growth trajectory. On behalf of the people and govern­ment of Pakistan, the Fi­nance Minister thanked the Saudi leadership es­pecially King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mo­hammed bin Salman Al Saud for always stand­ing by Pakistan in diffi­cult times. He said the Saudi leadership has al­ways proved to be true brothers of Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia’s inflows came one day ahead of International Mone­tary Fund’s Executive Board meeting, which is scheduled to meet to­day (Wednesday) to the approve standby-ar­rangement for Paki­stan, which would pave the way for releasing the first tranche of $1.1 billion out of total $3 billion. Pakistan and IMF last week had reached a staff-level agreement on pol­icies to be supported by a $3 billion Stand-By Arrange­ment (SBA) for a period of nine months.

Discussions with the officials of the Ministry of Finance have revealed that the government had already met the two pri­or actions of the IMF. The pri­or actions included approval of the budget from the Nation­al Assembly after incorporating IMF’s directions. On the direc­tions of the IMF, Federal Min­ister for Finance Ishaq Dar had announced in the National As­sembly that the government will generate a further Rs215 billion in new taxes and cut Rs85 billion in spending to con­trol the fiscal deficit for the next fiscal year. The second prior ac­tion of the Fund was removal of restrictions imposed on im­ports. The government has also assured that no supplementa­ry grants would be approved during the ongoing financial year to achieve the primary budget surplus target of 0.4 per­cent of the GDP (Rs379 billion).

The revival of the IMF pro­gramme would provide more than one billion dollars inflow to Pakistan but it would also pave the way for getting funds from other bilateral and mul­tilateral sources to increase its foreign exchange reserves. Fi­nance Minister Ishaq Dar has recently claimed that the coun­try’s foreign exchange reserves would reach $14 billion to $15 billion by the end of the current month after receiving $5 bil­lion to $6 billion inflows from friendly countries and multilat­eral sources. The government is expecting $1.1 billion from the IMF in mid of this month. Meanwhile, the government is expecting $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates, $1 bil­lion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 million from the World Bank and $250 million from Asian Infrastructure In­vestment within the ongoing month. All these inflows, if ma­terialized, would improve the country’s foreign exchange re­serves and the rupee will likely remain strong and stable.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if has thanked the Saudi leader­ship for their generous and un­wavering support for Pakistan, which, he said, was particular­ly instrumental in securing the deal with the IMF.

The prime minister said this while talking to Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed al Malkiy who called in him here yesterday.

The PM asked the Ambassa­dor to convey his special grati­tude to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Sal­man for the deposit of $2 billion dollars with the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also ap­prised Ambassador Nawaf about the formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SFIC) to facilitate and fast-track potential investments from GCC member states, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized that mutual­ly rewarding Pakistan-Saudi co­operation in key areas including IT, energy, infrastructure and la­bour must be fast-tracked and augmented.

Ambassador Nawaf, while ex­pressing satisfaction on the cur­rent trajectory of bilateral rela­tions between the two brotherly countries, noted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were bound in a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and under­standing, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of support­ing each other through thick and thin. The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan eager­ly looked forward to the visit of His Royal Highness Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.