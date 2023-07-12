Pakistan has to throw off shackles of foreign debts to become active nation: PM

Shehbaz Sharif calls for providing equal opportunities to womenfolk n Launches Laptop Scheme for KP students, inaugurates Fata University n Praises Intelligence Bureau’s role for Pakistan's security.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed upon provision of equal opportunities to the womenfolk as they consisted of half of the country’s population and were playing varying roles at different strata of society. He was addressing the launching ceremony of the ‘Prime Minister’s Initiative for Women Empowerment’ which is being initiated at a total cost of Rs 10.4 billion.
The prime minister said that the country’s womenfolk were an effective and energetic segment, playing effective roles in families and society as mothers, sisters, wives and daughters. He observed that in the last 75 years, the required opportunities for the women empowerment were not sufficient and stressed upon making of further efforts for securing women rights, including the inheritance rights and creation of opportunities in a conducive environment, so that they could contribute meaningfully and productively in society. “Look around the Muslims world and the West, the women have played their due role for the progress and prosperity of their respective nations,” he added.
Lauding different prominent women personalities of the country, he said that they had served as great ambassadors of Pakistan in different capacities. The prime minister said that there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan as they were blessed with great minds, but there was a need to harness the true potential with creation of opportunities. Commending the rural women, he said that the ratio of the rural area women in the national building capacity was immense as they had been working on fields along side with the men. He further observed that to achieve a place among the comity of nations, both genders of the country had to work together, and underlined the need for provision of financial and actual opportunities in different fields. “The women segment of our society is the driving engine for the country’s economy and serve as builders of nation,” he added.
About the creation of Shuhada Fund initiative, he said it was their duty as the martyrs had sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland and saved generations. There could be no other precedent of bravery and valour than their sacrifice, he said, adding their bereaved families deserved honour and support.
‘THE PRICKING QUESTION’
The ceremony was attended by a large number of women belonging to all walks of life, besides ministers, parliamentarians, representatives of women organizations and relevant authorities.
Referring to the current day challenges, he expressed his gratitude to the brotherly country of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for extending financial support in form of $2 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan.
The prime minister questioned that as a nation for how long they would continue to depend upon foreign loans. “It is the pricking question,” he added. He said a neighbouring country of Pakistan in the year 1991 sought the last IMF programme and then did not require any other financial programme. The prime minister underscored the need that they had to streamline their affairs by learning lessons from the past and ‘like an active nation have to move ahead’.
For a year, he said, he had never faced such severe financial issues, triggered further by the last year’s floods, global inflation and Ukraine war which posed a huge challenge for the country’s economy.
About the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, he hoped that it would proceed accordingly.
Terming the foreign debts fetters, he said the nation had to rid itself of financial chains. The prime minister further highlighted that they had to focus on the development of agriculture, exports and exploration of precious minerals worth trillions of dollars. He regretted that billions of dollars had been wasted on litigation in the past and the country did not get a single penny profit which made them to suffer collectively. The prime minister without elaboration said that all the political leaders and dictators were equally responsible for those woes.
“If we show determination, the country can emerge within days,” he added. The prime minister further highlighted that as chief minister of Punjab, he embarked upon different initiatives for women empowerment.
Also, while talking to Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, the prime minister asked the ambassador to convey his special gratitude to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for the deposit of $2 billion dollars with the State Bank of Pakistan.
He also apprised Ambassador Nawaf about the formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SFIC) to facilitate and fast-track potential investments from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He emphasized that mutually rewarding Pakistan-Saudi cooperation in key areas, including IT, energy, infrastructure and labour must be fast-tracked and augmented.
‘INTELLIGENCE BUREAU’S PERFORMANCE’
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the performance and role of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in strengthening the country’s solidarity, sovereignty and thwarting threats posed by local and foreign elements.
The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with IB Director General Fawad Asadullah Khan who presented a one-year performance report of the Bureau, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the IB and observed that it had played a very critical role in national solidarity and safeguarding its sovereignty. The prime minister said that he had tasked the IB with additional tasks after assuming his office and the Bureau had achieved them successfully.
It also played an effective role in rooting out criminal activities and performed well in the anti-terrorism efforts, he said, adding the IB’s role was also excellent with regard to gleaning of timely information, leading to correct decisions. He said the nation felt pride over the sacrifices of its Shuhada who embraced martyrdom for the security and defence of the country. The prime minister lauded professional ability of the DG IB and his efforts to further improve the Bureau, and also commended the role and performance of IB officers and staff. The DG IB expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for reposing confidence in the Bureau and his support. The IB has been the oldest and the prime civilian intelligence agency of Pakistan.