Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Parvez gets post-arrest bail in money laundering case

Parvez gets post-arrest bail in money laundering case
OUR STAFF REPORT
July 12, 2023
LAHORE  -  A special court dealing with offences in banks on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to for­mer Punjab chief min­ister and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case, registered by the Feder­al Investigation Agency (FIA). The court ordered Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for avail­ing the relief. Banking Offence Court Judge Aslam Gondal an­nounced the verdict while al­lowing a post-arrest bail peti­tion filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The court heard de­tailed arguments of the de­fence counsel and FIA’s prose­cutor, during the proceedings. On June 20, the FIA had reg­istered a case on the charges of corruption and money laundering against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others.

OUR STAFF REPORT

