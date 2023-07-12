PDM leaders hold ‘consultation’ on caretaker PM

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have ‘begun’ initial consultation for the caretaker prime minister.

The current National Assembly is completing its 5-year constitutional term next month (August) after which a caretaker prime minister will be appointed who will ensure elections within 60 days۔

There was a disagreement in the coalition government on the election date as the Pakistan People’s Party wanted elections to be held on time, while JUI-F and PDM chief Fazlur Rehman wanted a one-year extension in the tenure of existing assemblies. The issue has now been reportedly settled.

Government sources say that the caretaker government will be handed over the reins of the government after the completion of the constitutional term of the assemblies.

Sources further said that the political parties have presented the names for the next caretaker PM and after consultation, the names will be brought to light.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman ‘conditionally agreed’ on timely elections in second meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif amid ‘political differences’.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met with former President Asif Zardari in a hotel located along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The top leadership from the PML-N and PPP met in Dubai to decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.