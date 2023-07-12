Peace, security arrangements during Muharram reviewed

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Ka­myana and Commissioner La­hore Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over a meeting re­garding security arrangements for the peaceful celebration of Muharram at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines here on Tuesday. During the meeting, peace and security arrangements during Muharram and other impor­tant issues were discussed. The organizers of the congre­gations and processions in­formed Aabout their expected problems during Muharram. CCPO Lahore, with the sup­port of the district administra­tion, assured the security of the congregations and processions, roads patchwork, removal of encroachments, installation of lights, parking arrangements, the possibility of electrocution due to monsoon, sewerage and other issues on a priority basis. He said that regular meetings are being held with the peace committee members, proces­sion organizers and license holders. He instructed the Di­visional SPs to be in constant contact with the peace com­mittee members, organizers of majalis and processions.