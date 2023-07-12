Peace, security arrangements during Muharram reviewed

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa presided over a meeting regarding security arrangements for the peaceful celebration of Muharram at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines here on Tuesday. During the meeting, peace and security arrangements during Muharram and other important issues were discussed. The organizers of the congregations and processions informed Aabout their expected problems during Muharram. CCPO Lahore, with the support of the district administration, assured the security of the congregations and processions, roads patchwork, removal of encroachments, installation of lights, parking arrangements, the possibility of electrocution due to monsoon, sewerage and other issues on a priority basis. He said that regular meetings are being held with the peace committee members, procession organizers and license holders. He instructed the Divisional SPs to be in constant contact with the peace committee members, organizers of majalis and processions.