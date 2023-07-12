PFA wastes unwholesome milk

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) contin­ued its operation in Punjab and disposed of 700 litres of milk during a raid on Khalid Dairy in Khuddiyan Khas on Tuesday. PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said, in a statement, that PFA’s dairy safety team raided a unit and caught the milk adulteration mafia red-handed producing fabricated milk besides confis­cating a vehicle and machinery. The team also lodged an FIR against the culprits on account of adulteration in the nearest police station after discarding tainted milk, 25kg powder, 16-kg ghee and prohibited chemi­cals, he added. He said that fabricated milk was being pro­duced with the help of whey powder, vegetable oil,