PM Laptop Scheme to empower youth: Amir Muqam

Peshawar - Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam here on Tuesday said the Prime Minister’s national laptop scheme to socioeconomically and educational empower the youth of Pakistan.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony graced by the Prime Minister here at Governor House on Tuesday, Engr Amir Muqam said that launching of a free laptop scheme for talented students of KP and inauguration of FATA University Phase-I completed at a cost of Rs1.5 billion was a gift of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts. The foundation stone of FATA University was laid during PML-N’s previous government.

He said that whether it was floods, earthquakes, TDPs rehabilitation, terrorism or militancy besides dengue issues, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has always come for the help and rescue of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reflected his immense love and affection for its youth.

He said that Prime Minister took all the coalition partners along during his government and put the country back on the road to progress and development.