PM Laptop Scheme to empower youth: Muqam

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam here on Tuesday said the prime minister’s national laptop scheme to socioeconomi­cally and educational empower the youth of Pakistan.

Addressing the laptop distribu­tion ceremony graced by the prime minister here at Governor House today, Engr Amir Muqam said that the launching of a free laptop scheme for talented students of KP and inauguration of Fata University Phase-I completed at a cost of Rs1.5 billion was a gift of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in­cluding merged tribal districts. The foundation stone of Fata University was laid during PMLN’s previous Government.

He said that whether it was floods, earthquakes, TDPs rehabili­tation, terrorism or militancy be­sides dengue issues, Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has always come for help and rescue of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reflected his immense love and af­fection for its youth.

He said that Prime Minister took all the coalition partners along dur­ing his government and put the country back on the road to prog­ress and development.

Shaza Fatima, special assistant to the prime minister for youth affairs said that the free laptop scheme was launched by Muhammad She­hbaz Sharif in the capacity of then Chief Minister Punjab for talented students of the province and later former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif extended it to the en­tire country due to its significance.

He said when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assumed office di­rected for restarting of the laptop scheme and this year one lakh lap­tops would be distributed among talented students of the country in­cluding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor praised the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hoped that the students would use these laptops for excelling in education and research work.

He said the doors of the Governor House were opened for the general public and the entire nation was united to defeat the menace of ter­rorism.

The governor said that Rs10 bil­lion was being spent on the provi­sion of free books to students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rehman Ali, a position-hold­er student of Buner University thanked the prime minister for re­launching of laptop scheme for stu­dents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On his request, the Prime Minister has allowed him to sit on his seat amid the cheering hands of students.

The Prime Minister intermingled with laptop winners and they took photos with the premier.

Muhammad Farooq of Hazara University and Maaz of Islamia College Peshawar University were overwhelmed by the free laptops provided to them by the prime min­ister today.

They said the laptop would help them in completing their research work and find dignified jobs in the competitive IT market.

Success stories of previous laptop beneficiaries were screened. The other initiatives of the Prime Min­ister’s youth empowerment were also highlighted on this occasion.