PM Shehbaz says May 9 blackest day in Pakistan's history

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said May 9 was the blackest day in the country’s history and the government was taking action against perpetrators.

Addressing the Shaheen flyover inauguration ceremony, he said he congratulated on laying the foundation stone for the development project, adding that Bahara Kahu flyover was not only linked to Rawalpindi and Islamabad but the whole country. “Barakahu flyover will be inaugurated at the end of this month,” he added.

He pledged to the nation that under the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N, if elected in next general elections, would utilize all available resources to bring the country out of economic crisis and take it to new heights of development and prosperity.

He said state of the art technology would be introduced for the development in various sectors including agriculture, energy, and industries.

He went on to say that the coalition government had launched a series of development projects in the federal capital to provide relief to the people.

The most important project of the federal capital, he said, was Bahara Kahu flyover that had nearly completed and its inauguration was likely by end of current month.

He said this project was not only linked with the residents of the twin cities but people from all over the country traveling towards Kashmir and Northern Areas would also benefit from this great project.

With regards to the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he believed that the success of the agreement was result of the prayers of the people of Pakistan.

“After this agreement, the country would resume its journey of development and prosperity,” he said adding that programme with the IMF was not an easy task as the PML-N and all other coalition parties put their politics at stake by taking touch economic decisions to save the country from default.

Now, the prime minister said Pakistan would stand on its own feet. “We will promote agriculture sector, information technology, and other sectors and Pakistan will not only come out of the debt burden but it will emerge as a powerful country very soon.”

However he said, the PTI chief had left no stone unturned to destroy the country’s economy by deviating from the agreement signed with the IMF.

It was his inordinate wish that the country should go on default but with the blessings of Almighty and efforts of the coalition government, chances of default vanished away.

He said not a single corruption scandal emerged during the current government’s tenure of over one year but instead during this period, the government saved billions of rupees while concluding big deals such as import of wheat and agreement of nuclear power project with China.

The cost of the nuclear power project remained the same as agreed during the government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2018 besides managing a discount of Rs 30 billion for the project, he added.

Speaking about the 9th May incident, the prime minister said the PTI did what the enemy could not do.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a tree near the project.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the prime minister always did politics on the basis of his commitment of service for the people.

The prime minister, he said, efficiently run the government during his over a year’s tenure as he kept balanced among all the coalition parties.

The minister said the politics of service had overpowered the politics of arrogance which had been buried forever.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor ul Ameen Mengal said, on PM's directions, the project would be completed in four months and it would cost around Rs 2 billion.

Currently, he said various projects worth Rs150 billion were under progress in Islamabad out of which the projects of Rs100 billion would be completed in one month.

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi informed that the Bahara Kahu flyover would be inaugurated on July 31, 2023.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.