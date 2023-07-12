PM to launch Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, reforms in National Curriculum in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will launch Pakistan Education Endowment Fund and reforms in National Curriculum in Islamabad today.

About twelve thousand capable and deserving students will benefit from the endowment fund this year. Fifty percent quota has been fixed for women.

Merit scholarships worth ten billion rupees will be given from this fund in the next four year.

The Prime Minister will also start the inclusion of the Constitution of Pakistan and computer coding in the national curriculum today. This will not only make the new generation of Pakistan aware of their basic rights enshrined in the constitution, but also by acquiring modern skills like coding, they will be able to get better employment opportunities at the international level.

The Prime Minister will also speak on the occasion.