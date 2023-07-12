Wednesday, July 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N meeting on general elections on Friday

PML-N meeting on general elections on Friday
Our Staff Reporter
July 12, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has called a party meeting on Friday to discuss issues relating to the upcoming general elections, party sources informed Tuesday. Divisional presidents and general secretaries from across Punjab have been invited to attend the meeting to be held at par­ty’s Model Town Secretariat in Lahore. Rana Sanaul­lah will consult the party office bearers on the selec­tion of candidates for the elections. All the district and divisional presidents will brief the provincial party chief about the preparations for the upcoming polls, said the sources. The meeting will also review arrangements for reception of party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif who is expected to return in August or September this year. Rana Sanaullah will assign responsibilities to all officials regarding the party’s election campaign and other related matters.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1689050962.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023