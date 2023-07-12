PML-N meeting on general elections on Friday

LAHORE - The PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has called a party meeting on Friday to discuss issues relating to the upcoming general elections, party sources informed Tuesday. Divisional presidents and general secretaries from across Punjab have been invited to attend the meeting to be held at par­ty’s Model Town Secretariat in Lahore. Rana Sanaul­lah will consult the party office bearers on the selec­tion of candidates for the elections. All the district and divisional presidents will brief the provincial party chief about the preparations for the upcoming polls, said the sources. The meeting will also review arrangements for reception of party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif who is expected to return in August or September this year. Rana Sanaullah will assign responsibilities to all officials regarding the party’s election campaign and other related matters.