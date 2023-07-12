Wednesday, July 12, 2023
PML-Q hints at seat adjustment with IPP

Web Desk
10:01 PM | July 12, 2023
Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said on Wednesday his party might take along the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in the coming elections. 

Speaking to media, Shafay said: "With the PML-N, the PML-Q will adjust on at least 20 seats. With Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we brought up the issue of seat adjustment".

Speaking about former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Shafay said, "PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain wants to see Chaudhry Parvez Elahi released from prison. The cases should not include political vengeance", he continued.

He said, "Apart from the PML-Q, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also have the vote bank in Gujrat."

Shafay made it clear that his party will work politically with both the PML-N and PPP.

