Police launch manhunt for phone snatcher impersonating US embassy officer

Islamabad-Police have launched a manhunt for a criminal involved in depriving a citizen of mobile phone while impersonating as officer of embassy of USA in Islamabad, informed sources on Tuesday.

A case has also been registered with Police Station Industrial Zone under section 420/34 of Pakistan Penal Code against the accused on complaint of victim citizen Fahad Iqbal, they said.

According to sources, the complainant appeared before PS Industrial Zone and stated he put his mobile phone on sale on OLX. He said a person namely Zeeshan contacted him by phone and showed his consent to purchase the mobile phone. He said Zeeshan, who introduced himself as an officer in US embassy in Islamabad, arrived in a car along with his driver at parking lot of I-8 Markaz and took the phone from him saying he would show the mobile to his elder sister in a nearby beauty parlour while leaving driver as guarantor behind him.

The applicant said the swindler vanished after taking his mobile phone. He appealed police to register case against him and to arrest the accused. Police lodged complaint and began investigation. A police officer told media that the person who drove the swindler to I-8 Markaz was a cab driver. He said police are investigating the driver of cab to trace out accused.

Meanwhile, Sangjani police released the detained locals involved in clash with the enforcement department of CDA and FC in Sector C-16 of federal capital. According to sources, CDA along with police and FC launched an operation to demolish houses of those living without having ownership of the buildings.

The locals staged protest demonstrations against operation and clashes occured leaving three persons injured. Police held many locals. However, SP Saddar Zone Khan Zeb and AC Saddar Sania Hameed Pasha visited the scene and negotiated the protestors. After successful negotiations, the protestors dispersed peacefully and police released detained persons.