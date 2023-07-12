Politicians must face cases instead of cloaking themselves: Sharjeel

KARACHI-Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that politicians should face cases instead of cloaking themselves.

Taking to media in Karachi on Tuesday, he said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dictatorial thinking and today the party alleges that it was not given opportunity to present its viewpoint.

Sharjeel Memon said that general election will be held shortly but we will not show narrow-mindedness despite all out fake allegations of PTI.

We will talk to PTI on election day and after success with majority will again form government, he added. The information minister claimed that today Karachi is number one regarding health facilities. He said that PPP never came to power from backdoor and rendered more sacrifices than any other political party of the country.

Sharjeel Memon said that PPP always fought against dictatorship and judicial activism. Out fight is not against political parties but against system and poverty, he added.

He alleged that ducky was granted bails while sitting at home but attitude of judiciary towards PPP always remain stringent.