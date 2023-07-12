PPP suggests dissolution of assemblies in August, confirms interior minister

Says PTI leaders found guilty in May 9 cases will not be allowed to take part in next elections | Law minister rules out extension in NA’s term.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday revealed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) gave proposal for holding elections on time after dissolving the assemblies.

Assemblies tenure would be ended in mid of August and the next elec­tions could be held as per the sched­ule of ECP, he said while talking to a private television channel. ECP, he said, is an independent institution for announcing programs for gener­al elections in the country.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s participation in the 2023 elections, he said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the elections campaign. He fur­ther stated that PML-N would gain full strength after the participation of Nawaz Sharif in the elections.

In reply to a question about PTI’s role in general elections, he said that PTI leaders and workers who were found guilty of a crime in the May 9 incident should not be permitted to take part in the next elections.

He said Imran Khan was the mas­termind of the May 9 mayhem and the PTI Chairman should be restrict­ed to play a role in the politics of Pa­kistan. To a question about the next prime minister of Pakistan, he said that Nawaz Sharif is fully capable for PM of Pakistan. He said that She­hbaz Sharif has similar views about the name of Nawaz Sharif for the next PM. He appreciated the political role of Shehbaz Sharif in the coun­try. Meanwhile, the man ruling coa­lition partner Pakistan Peoples Par­ty (PPP) on Tuesday proposed to the federal government to dissolve the national and all the provincial as­semblies on August 8.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led federal government and all the pro­vincial assemblies would complete their five-year constitutional term next month. During an informal in­teraction with the journalists in Par­liament House, Minister for Com­merce and Investments Naveed Qamar said, “PPP has suggested the government to dissolve all assem­blies on August 8.” Meanwhile, Min­ister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday claimed that there would be no extension in the term of the National Assembly, which would complete its term on 13th August.

“There would be no extension in the term of the National Assembly but there is an option of early disso­lution of the assembly,” said Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar while talking to media persons after a meeting of the Parliamentary Com­mittee on Electoral Reforms.

He was flanked by PPP’s senior MNA Naveed Qamar . Minister was unsure about the dissolution of the National Assembly . He said no one has knowledge about the future. He further said that there will be no ex­tension in the assembly’s tenure.

He said that there were sever­al anomalies in the Election Act of 2017. The purpose of the in-cam­era meeting was to ensure that free, fair and impartial elections would be held. To a question about absence of PTI member in the meeting, he said that PTI’s Senator Ali Zafar was a notified member of the electoral re­forms’ committee and he was invit­ed to attend the meeting on Tuesday.

To a question, Federal Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar said that PPP had proposed to the federal gov­ernment to dissolve the national and remaining provincial assemblies on August 8. The in-camera meeting was held to make the recommenda­tion in respect of Electoral Reforms to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, along with draft legisla­tion, if required for this purpose.