PPP suggests dissolution of assemblies in August, confirms interior minister

Says PTI leaders found guilty in May 9 cases will not be allowed to take part in next elections | Law minister rules out extension in NA’s term.
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday revealed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) gave proposal for holding elections on time after dissolving the assemblies.
Assemblies tenure would be ended in mid of August and the next elections could be held as per the schedule of ECP, he said while talking to a private television channel. ECP, he said, is an independent institution for announcing programs for general elections in the country.
Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s participation in the 2023 elections, he said that Nawaz Sharif would lead the elections campaign. He further stated that PML-N would gain full strength after the participation of Nawaz Sharif in the elections.
In reply to a question about PTI’s role in general elections, he said that PTI leaders and workers who were found guilty of a crime in the May 9 incident should not be permitted to take part in the next elections.
He said Imran Khan was the mastermind of the May 9 mayhem and the PTI Chairman should be restricted to play a role in the politics of Pakistan. To a question about the next prime minister of Pakistan, he said that Nawaz Sharif is fully capable for PM of Pakistan. He said that Shehbaz Sharif has similar views about the name of Nawaz Sharif for the next PM. He appreciated the political role of Shehbaz Sharif in the country. Meanwhile, the man ruling coalition partner Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday proposed to the federal government to dissolve the national and all the provincial assemblies on August 8.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led federal government and all the provincial assemblies would complete their five-year constitutional term next month. During an informal interaction with the journalists in Parliament House, Minister for Commerce and Investments Naveed Qamar said, “PPP has suggested the government to dissolve all assemblies on August 8.” Meanwhile, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday claimed that there would be no extension in the term of the National Assembly, which would complete its term on 13th August.
“There would be no extension in the term of the National Assembly but there is an option of early dissolution of the assembly,” said Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar while talking to media persons after a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms.
He was flanked by PPP’s senior MNA Naveed Qamar . Minister was unsure about the dissolution of the National Assembly . He said no one has knowledge about the future. He further said that there will be no extension in the assembly’s tenure.
He said that there were several anomalies in the Election Act of 2017. The purpose of the in-camera meeting was to ensure that free, fair and impartial elections would be held. To a question about absence of PTI member in the meeting, he said that PTI’s Senator Ali Zafar was a notified member of the electoral reforms’ committee and he was invited to attend the meeting on Tuesday.
To a question, Federal Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar said that PPP had proposed to the federal government to dissolve the national and remaining provincial assemblies on August 8. The in-camera meeting was held to make the recommendation in respect of Electoral Reforms to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, along with draft legislation, if required for this purpose.