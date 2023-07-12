PPP wants general elections in Oct: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday said it wanted the general elections to take place in October. Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, said the PPP was ready for polls. “Pakistan People’s Party is ready for the elections. The elections will be held in October or November. The PPP does not want a single day’s delay in the elections. Those who want the elections not to be held on time should come forward openly,” he added. Kundi said according to the Constitution, the caretaker government should be formed and all the political parties should go to the people and “then the people should decide who should represent them.” Kundi said that the position of Parachinar “is very bad; the fight over the land dispute between two tribes in Parachinar is being labelled as Shia-Sunni conflict. Muharram is near, lest the peace and order of the country be threatened, the prime minister should call a Jirga and resolve this issue immediately.” He said PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conducted a very successful visit to Japan. “Before that, he visited Iraq and many MoUs were signed with the Iraqi government. The reports about increase in the Iraqi visa fee for visitors are baseless. The decision to not increase the fee is related to the Ministry of Interior; I have met the Iraqi ambassador; he has dismissed visa fee increase reports as baseless.