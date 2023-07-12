PPP wants general elections in Oct: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday said it wanted the general elections to take place in October. Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Allevia­tion, said the PPP was ready for polls. “Pakistan People’s Party is ready for the elections. The elections will be held in Oc­tober or November. The PPP does not want a single day’s de­lay in the elections. Those who want the elections not to be held on time should come for­ward openly,” he added. Kundi said according to the Constitu­tion, the caretaker government should be formed and all the political parties should go to the people and “then the peo­ple should decide who should represent them.” Kundi said that the position of Parachi­nar “is very bad; the fight over the land dispute between two tribes in Parachinar is being labelled as Shia-Sunni con­flict. Muharram is near, lest the peace and order of the country be threatened, the prime min­ister should call a Jirga and re­solve this issue immediately.” He said PPP chief Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari conducted a very successful visit to Japan. “Be­fore that, he visited Iraq and many MoUs were signed with the Iraqi government. The re­ports about increase in the Iraqi visa fee for visitors are baseless. The decision to not increase the fee is related to the Ministry of Interior; I have met the Iraqi ambassador; he has dismissed visa fee in­crease reports as baseless.