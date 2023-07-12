Progressive Group welcomes Green Pakistan Initiative launched by civil, military leadership to boost agri sector

LAHORE-Progressive Group, a representative platform of traders and industrialists from Lahore, has welcomed the “Green Pakistan Initiative” launched by the civil and military leadership to boost the agricultural sector of the country which is the mainstay of our economy.

Progressive Group’s central leader and executive committee member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer said in a statement here on Tuesday said that this initiative would not only attract billions of dollars in investment in the agricultural sector, but also pave way for prosperity of farmers and rural areas of Pakistan.

He said that ownership of this program was in strong hands, and hopefully, it would achieve its desired results. However, he said that it should also be ensured that the next government also takes ownership of this programme, as time for the incumbent rulers is short. Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer said that besides boosting agricultural production, it should also be ensured that the country would go towards the value addition of agricultural and horticulture commodities to fetch suitable prices from the global market.

The Progressive Group leader added that according to an FAO report, the value of global agricultural exports in 2020 was 3.7 times higher in nominal terms than it was in 2000, while the share of agriculture in total merchandise trade value went from 6.3 percent in 2000 to 8.5 percent in 2020. Fruit and vegetables accounted for 22 percent of the total value of food (excluding fish) exports in 2020, followed by cereals and preparations (16 percent) and meat and meat preparations (12 percent). He said that Pakistan should tap the opportunity to have a greater share in this market as we have fertile land and hard-working farmers. However, he suggested that this green initiative should be aimed at bringing new agricultural technologies, better seed and water conservation methods to Pakistan instead of just being a tool to produce for others.