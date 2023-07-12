PSX stays bullish, gains 570 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 570.67 points, a positive change of 1.28 percent, closing at 45,155.80 points against 44,585.13 points the previous trading day. A total of 555,100,181 shares were traded during the day as compared to 440,221,059 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.487 billion against Rs12.086 billion on the last trading day. As many as 363 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 253 of them recorded gains and 92 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 35,089,048 shares at Rs1.28 per share; Pak Refinery with 31,421,276 shares at Rs16.95 per share and Fauji Foods Ltd with 23,204,209 shares at Rs6.74 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs242.95 per share price, closing at Rs8,597.95, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with an Rs55.89 rise in its per share price to Rs801.09. Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs38.35 per share closing at Rs1,714.65 followed by Siemens Pakistan with Rs16.01 decline to close at Rs699.99.