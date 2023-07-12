PTI-Israel alliance exposed: Sherry

ISLAMABAD - Minister of Climate Change of Pakistan Sherry Rehman yesterday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-Israel alliance had been exposed.

“Anti-state elements are coming out in support of the PTI chief,” said Minister of Climate Change of Pakistan Sherry Rehman addressing a press conference along with the SAPM Ata Tarar.

She termed the PTI Chairman an Israeli agent and com­mented that the anti-state elements were coming out in support of the PTI chief. She said Israel is lecturing about human rights and issuing statements in support of PTI.

Minister blamed that PTI likes the aggressive attitude of Israel and they have hired foreign lobbyists for ant-state activities. Rehman said the PTI workers had dese­crated and harmed the monuments of martyrs at the be­hest of their leader, who now wanted to harm Pakistan. “Israel is supporting the PTI chief today and what does that mean?” she asked.

She said, “Israel’s blaming of Pakistan at the UN meet­ing is highly condemnable. Imran Niazi is part of the camp that is violating the rights of Palestinians. Israel did not speak even on the arrest and indictment of those involved in the Capitol Hill attack.” She said that now ev­eryone knows who was the beneficiary of the May 9 vio­lence. She said that no former prime minister has done what the PTI chief has done to this country