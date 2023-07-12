PTI revokes party membership of Pervez Khattak

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday revoked the party membership of former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak.

For not responding to the show-cause notice, the PTI had taken action against Khattak. Khattak's basic membership was terminated, according to a notification from PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan.

Earlier, the PTI issued a show-cause notice to Khattak for allegedly inciting members to leave the party.

Omar Ayub Khan had given Khattak seven days to furnish a written explanation for his acts. The notice warned that if Khattak's response is deemed unsatisfactory or if he fails to respond, the party will take appropriate disciplinary action in line with its policy.

Last month, it was reported that Khattak was likely to announce a new party or faction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sources divulged that Mr Khattak met former lawmakers in Islamabad. Sources added that efforts were underway to form a new group.

Sources privy to the development said that other political parties were also in touch with him.

Many former PTI lawmakers from KP confirmed that Mr Khattak was approaching them to form a new party or faction in the province.