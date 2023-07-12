Punjab braces for another monsoon rains spell amid flood warnings in rivers

14,000 evacuated from border village in Kasur.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Tuesday said that except for River Chenab which is flowing in ‘Low Flood” at Qadirabad (Khanki downstream), all other major rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej are normal. On the other hand, Met office has predicted another monsoon spell in most parts of the country from tomorrow.
According to the daily FFC report on Tuesday, medium to high-Level Flooding is expected in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala (First Control Station in Pakistan on River Sutlej) in the next 72 hours.
The combined live storage of the country’s major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma) is 8.359 MAF (62.18% of the Maximum Live Storage Capacity of 13.443 MAF). It was just 3.163 MAF last year on the same date. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory alert to the departments concerned for taking preparedness and precautionary measures after India released water into Ravi River. The NDMA in its advisory mentioned that the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW) and Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) have reported medium-level flows on Eastern River-Sutlej from Harike India with a time lag at Ganda Singh Wala Pakistan was 24 hours.
However, low-level flows reported from Ferozpur India with a time lag at Ganda Singh Wala of six hours.
The impacts to be incurred by the prevailing situation may be as: Likely the flows will persist over the next 48 hours and will be recorded at Sulemanki in the next 36 to 48 hours, the NDMA said.
Moreover, inundation of low-lying areas, flooding of crops astride the Sutlej River, over-topping of roads and inundation of villages may also occur in the due course of time.
The NDMA is sharing regular updates with all disaster management responders for taking necessary precautionary measures. It underlined that the quarters concerned should move people and at-risk communities from low-lying areas, preplace flood fighting equipment and machinery, develop adequate stocks of food and medicine in the impacted area and coordinate for restoration of roads and communication links in the region.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-Punjab) was requested to coordinate and direct Press Information Department (PID) for taking appropriate regulation of flood water through canals as the matter warrants immediate actions and monitoring.
‘More rains from Wednesday’ The Met office has predicted another monsoon spell in most parts of the country, including the provincial capital, from Wednesday to Monday. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological department, monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from 12th of July (evening) which are likely to intensify on July 14. A westerly wave is also expected to enter upper parts on 14th (evening/night) and under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in most parts of the country, including Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, KasurChakwal and Jhelum from the 12th (evening/night) to 17th July with occasional gaps. Rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, , Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from 13th (evening/night) to 17th July with occasional gaps.