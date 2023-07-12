Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Punjab braces for another monsoon rains spell amid flood warnings in rivers

PMD forecast heavy rains from July 13-17 with occasional gaps

Our Staff Reporter
July 12, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Islamabad, Newspaper

14,000 evacuated from border village in Kasur.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE  -  The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Tuesday said that except for River Chenab which is flow­ing in ‘Low Flood” at Qadirabad (Khanki downstream), all oth­er major rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej are nor­mal. On the other hand, Met of­fice has predicted another mon­soon spell in most parts of the country from tomorrow. 

According to the daily FFC re­port on Tuesday, medium to high-Level Flooding is expect­ed in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala (First Control Station in Pakistan on River Sutlej) in the next 72 hours.

The combined live stor­age of the country’s major reservoirs (Tarbela, Man­gla & Chashma) is 8.359 MAF (62.18% of the Maxi­mum Live Storage Capacity of 13.443 MAF). It was just 3.163 MAF last year on the same date. The National Di­saster Management Authori­ty (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory alert to the de­partments concerned for tak­ing preparedness and precau­tionary measures after India released water into Ravi Riv­er. The NDMA in its advisory mentioned that the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Wa­ters (PCIW) and Flood Fore­casting Division (FFD) have reported medium-level flows on Eastern River-Sutlej from Harike India with a time lag at Ganda Singh Wala Paki­stan was 24 hours. 

However, low-level flows reported from Ferozpur In­dia with a time lag at Ganda Singh Wala of six hours.

The impacts to be incurred by the prevailing situation may be as: Likely the flows will persist over the next 48 hours and will be recorded at Sulemanki in the next 36 to 48 hours, the NDMA said.

Moreover, inundation of low-lying areas, flooding of crops astride the Sutlej Riv­er, over-topping of roads and inundation of villages may also occur in the due course of time.

The NDMA is sharing regu­lar updates with all disaster management responders for taking necessary precaution­ary measures. It underlined that the quarters concerned should move people and at-risk communities from low-lying areas, preplace flood fighting equipment and machinery, develop adequate stocks of food and medicine in the impacted area and co­ordinate for restoration of roads and communication links in the region.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PD­MA-Punjab) was request­ed to coordinate and direct Press Information Depart­ment (PID) for taking ap­propriate regulation of flood water through canals as the matter warrants immediate actions and monitoring.

‘More rains from Wednes­day’ The Met office has pre­dicted another monsoon spell in most parts of the country, including the pro­vincial capital, from Wednes­day to Monday. According to a spokesman for the Paki­stan Meteorological depart­ment, monsoon currents from Arabian sea are like­ly to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from 12th of July (evening) which are likely to intensify on July 14. A westerly wave is also expected to enter up­per parts on 14th (evening/night) and under the influ­ence of these weather sys­tems, rain/wind-thunder­shower (with few heavy falls) is expected in most parts of the country, including Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narow­al, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gu­jrat, KasurChakwal and Jhe­lum from the 12th (evening/night) to 17th July with occa­sional gaps. Rain/wind-thun­dershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Mianwa­li, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafiz­abad, , Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from 13th (evening/night) to 17th July with occa­sional gaps.

