Railways to shift network to solar power

Pakistan Railways decided to shift the network to solar energy to reduce the economic burden.

The CEO of Pakistan Railways stated on Wednesday that the railway also decided to revive the Mohenjodaro Express from July 20 on the directives of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to the statement released by Pakistan Railways, the Mohenjodaro Express will consist of eight economy coaches and will operate between Dadu and Habib Kot.

The PR CEO also said that if the Mohenjodaro Express was successful, the Bolan Express would also be revived. However, running the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express commercially is currently not viable, he clarified.