Wednesday, July 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Railways to shift network to solar power

Railways to shift network to solar power
Web Desk
10:02 PM | July 12, 2023
National

Pakistan Railways decided to shift the network to solar energy to reduce the economic burden.

The CEO of Pakistan Railways stated on Wednesday that the railway also decided to revive the Mohenjodaro Express from July 20 on the directives of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to the statement released by Pakistan Railways, the Mohenjodaro Express will consist of eight economy coaches and will operate between Dadu and Habib Kot.

The PR CEO also said that if the Mohenjodaro Express was successful, the Bolan Express would also be revived. However, running the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express commercially is currently not viable, he clarified.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1689139215.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023