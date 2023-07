PESHAWAR - The Regional Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted rains starting July 13 to 17 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Regional Met Office Peshawar informed that a new spell of rains was starting for which people were urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to infrastructure, crops and animals.