Rangers, police conduct operation against drug peddlers, criminals in Orangi Town

KARACHI-Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police conducted a joint search and combing operation against drug peddlers, criminal elements, and those involved in the clash between two drug peddler groups on July 9 this year in the Irani Camp area of Orangi Town.

During the operation, the accused involved in various crimes were arrested and weapons and ammunition were also recovered, said a news release on Tuesday.

According to the details, on July 9, 2023, during a clash between two drug dealers groups in the Irani Camp area of Orangi Town, Karachi, weapons were displayed and freely used and the police were also fired upon. The Rangers and Police conducted the operation against the criminals under a joint action plan.

During the combing operation, weapons, ammunition, and a large quantity of drugs were also recovered from the accused. The arrested suspects along with arms, ammunition, and drugs had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Special Branch asked to increase surveillance against increasing menace of drugs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday directed the Additional IGP Special Branch Sindh to increase surveillance against the menace of drug supply at educational institutions and other places.

In a letter to all officers concerned, the IGP ordered to set up a coordination mechanism between Special Branch and ranges/zones to ensure elimination of the menace of drugs. The letter read that the synthetic drugs and narcotics were being supplied to teenagers/children/students and other buyers at schools, restaurants, cafes, and other places with impunity.

In this context, the Additional IGP Special Branch Sindh was directed to increase surveillance at the said places while DIGP Special Branch Sindh was asked to coordinate with Range/Zonal DIGPs to eliminate the menace of drugs.

140 suspects rounded up in combing operation

As many as 140 suspects were nabbed in a joint intelligence-based combing operation by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and district West Police in Irani Camp, Orangi Town.

Arrested accused included alleged terrorists, drug peddlers, street criminals, proclaimed offenders and absconders, according to a spokesman for district West Police on Tuesday.

The two of the arrested accused were named and wanted in the murder case registered at Mominabad police station.

Two rifles, six pistols with ammunition, a large quantity of hashish, ice, crystal, heroin, prepared/unprepared gutka/mawa, tobacco and stolen/snatched motorcycles were recovered from the accused.

All the entry and exit points of the area were completely cordoned and sealed during the operation.

The accused were arrested from the targeted houses/places of the Irani camp, while the criminal records of the arrested persons were also checked through the biometric device/Talash App.

