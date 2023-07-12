Review meeting held on money laundering case verdict

A review meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the Special Central Court Lahore’s decision on a high-profile money laundering case.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan was attended by Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar, DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt, Special Secretary Establishment, and Additional Attorney General.

The court’s verdict resulted in the acquittal of all the accused, including Suleman Shehbaz.

Additionally, the court directed action against former Advisor Shahzad Akbar and former FIA officials for falsely framing a case on political grounds.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, highlighting the importance of justice and condemning the vindictive behavior exhibited by the former government and Shahzad Akbar.

It was also acknowledged with regret how government officials were subjected to pressure and false cases were established.