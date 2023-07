Two motorists Wednesday lost their lives as a result of a clash between a speeding car and the motorbikes.

The accident took place at the Kasur Road, near Zeenat Marquee where a speeding car hit the motorbike, resultantly the two riders lost their lives on-the-scene.

The Rescue 1122 reach on the spot shifted the dead bodies to the THQ while the car driver fled the scene.

The police took the car in custody and began searching the driver.