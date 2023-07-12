RPO lauds police for successful completion of Shandur Polo Festival

PESHAWAR - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Nasir Mahmood Satti on Tuesday commended the policemen on the successful conclusion of the three-day Shandur Polo Festival in Chitral.

The festival, known for its vibrant celebrations, took place in Shandur, a renowned tourist destination for polo enthusiasts worldwide.

Hundreds of policemen were deployed to ensure security services during the festival.

On the final day, RPO Nasir Mahmood Satti visited Chitral Lower and Chitral Upper, evaluating the security arrangements made for the festival.

He received detailed briefings from DPO Lower Chitral, Salahuddin Kundi, and DPO Upper Chitral, Shah Jahan, regarding the geographical boundaries and local culture of Chitral. Thousands of tourists, including both local and international visitors, flocked to Chitral for the Shandur Polo Festival.

In the thrilling final match, Chitral emerged victorious, defeating Gilgit-Baltistan with a score of 7-5.

Special guest Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Hasan Azhar Hayat awarded trophies and cash prizes to the outstanding players, runners-up, and winning teams.

RPO Nasir Mahmood Satti appreciated the exceptional security arrangements and the peaceful conclusion of the Shandur Polo Festival.