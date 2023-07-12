Ruling allies yet to come on same page on vital issues

ISLAMABAD - As the current National Assembly tenure is set to complete in a month, the main coalition part­ners in government are yet to develop consensus to jointly announce dis­solution of national as­sembly, caretaker setup and tentative schedule of next general elections.

These partners of this govt are on the same page only on conducting elections in provinces and centre on the same day. Whereas, the rest of important political and constitutional require­ments are still unclear despite the ‘Dubai hud­dle’, which was especial­ly managed to deal with these matters.

Some of the factions in the ruling clique even claimed to have been kept in the dark about important ‘future decisions’ including tentative schedule of polls, seat adjustment and planning to deal with PTI in the upcoming polls. Senior members of the present government have shared their impression with this newspaper. PDM President Maulana Fazlur expressed his fear in the media but avoided to fully vent his anger as the religio-political party [JUI-F] eying on seat adjustment in government in KP in coming setup with the cooperation of these coalition partners. Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] is the only ally in the government fold seemingly in haste to hold the polls no sooner than later. The statement of PPP’s senior politician Naveed Qamar about their party’s opinion to dissolve the national assembly on August 8 is a clear demonstration of PPP’s planning about future setup. Whereas, PML-N is still indecisive to finalize all these important matters as it avoids any decision that may annoy any of its allied partners. The ruling party, party’s leaders desiring not to be quoted, confided that the Sharif-led party is interested in making a future government with the current allies. PML-N’s stalwarts Khwaja Asif and Rana Sana Ullah have clearly hinted to dissolve the national assembly in a month but avoided giving a tentative schedule of next general elections. Political gurus claimed that the main coalition partners [PPP and PML-N] would soon engage in a ‘political huddle’ to decide the future government and prime minister’s slot. PPP, they claimed, would try to convince the PML-N to give the slot to PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The party’s senior leadership is also waiting to gauge the reaction of its allies. PML-N may also propose the name of its supermo Nawaz Sharif as future prime minister to its partners. This plan is likely to be executed when Nawaz Sharif would be able to get a clean-chit from courts. About the caretaker government, the senior leader of the government, said that the government with the consultation of coalition partners and other important concerned quarters would decide caretaker prime minister. The allied partners, sources said, would chalk out a joint strategy about Istehqam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). All the matters including seat adjustment in Punjab would be decided with the consultation of all the partners. Political and constitutional wizards viewed that the political uncertainty in the country had always created bewilderment among political players to choose their future path. The political landscape these days is unclear, as the status of the main opposition party [PTI] in terms participation in the upcoming polls would clear the mist in coming days.