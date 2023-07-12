Rupee gains Rs1.24 against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday gained Rs1.24 against dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs278.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.80. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs282 and Rs284.5, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 17 paisa to close at Rs306.75 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.58, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 2 paisa to close at Rs1.98, whereas an increase of 50 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.01 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs358.51. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 33 paisa and 32 paisa to close at Rs75.84 and Rs74.26, respectively.