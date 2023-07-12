Saudi envoy lauds PAF’s exceptional progress, professionalism

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malakiy called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff here on Tuesday. According to the PAF officials, the meeting focused on areas of mutual interest and regional development. During the meeting, the Air chief shared his pragmatic policy decisions aimed at modernizing PAF through smart acquisition of niche technologies, upgradation of infrastructure and revitalization of operational & training domains. The Air chief highlighted that Saudi Arabia, being the centre of the Muslim world and a significant strategic partner, has long standing religious, cultural and historical bonds with Pakistan. He also reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhance the existing ties in realms of military-to-military cooperation and training. Highlighting the bond of brotherhood between the two nations, the Air chief said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Saudi Arabia which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.” The ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed his admiration for the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force, particularly in the area of indigenization and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel. He also pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral ties at all levels and expressed his desire to consolidate cooperation in various fields including training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry, said the press release.