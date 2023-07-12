Saudi envoy lauds PAF’s exceptional progress, professionalism

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malakiy called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff here on Tuesday. According to the PAF officials, the meeting focused on areas of mutual interest and region­al development. During the meeting, the Air chief shared his pragmatic policy decisions aimed at modernizing PAF through smart acquisition of niche technologies, upgrada­tion of infrastructure and re­vitalization of operational & training domains. The Air chief highlighted that Saudi Ara­bia, being the centre of the Muslim world and a signifi­cant strategic partner, has long standing religious, cultural and historical bonds with Pakistan. He also reiterated his unwav­ering commitment to enhance the existing ties in realms of military-to-military coopera­tion and training. Highlighting the bond of brotherhood be­tween the two nations, the Air chief said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Saudi Arabia which is based on convergence on all import­ant issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.” The ambassador of the King­dom of Saudi Arabia expressed his admiration for the excep­tional progress made by Paki­stan Air Force, particularly in the area of indigenization and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel. He also pledged to play his role in further im­proving the existing bilateral ties at all levels and expressed his desire to consolidate coop­eration in various fields includ­ing training, emerging technol­ogies and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry, said the press release.