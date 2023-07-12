SCCI expresses displeasure over not resolving LCs issue

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) expressed its dissatisfaction with the unresolved issue of Letters of Credit (LCs), despite assurances from the government and the finance minister. The SCCI emphasized the need for serious measures to be taken to resolve the problems faced by importers.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the acting president of SCCI, Ijaz Afridi, stated that importers have been facing significant difficulties due to the non-opening of LCs. Despite clear directives from the government and the State Bank of Pakistan, commercial banks continue to employ delaying tactics in opening LCs, resulting in substantial financial losses for exporters. The non-availability of raw materials has particularly affected industrial progress, leading to the impending closure of numerous manufacturing units.

Afridi recalled that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had assured that the LCs issue would be resolved after reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, he expressed his disappointment that the government has not taken serious steps to fulfil its commitment, causing significant unrest among the business community, especially importers. The president of the chamber believed that the business community has always played a pivotal role in economic development by paying various taxes. Despite this, both the current and previous governments have failed to address the issues faced by traders, which are the main cause of the current economic turmoil.

Afridi pointed out the inexplicable situation where LCs are not being opened despite the depreciation of the US dollar and the strengthening of the Pakistani currency after reaching an agreement with the IMF. He stated that the non-opening of LCs would only further worsen the hardships faced by the business community and importers.

The acting chief of SCCI appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the Minister for Trade & Commerce, and the relevant authorities to issue immediate instructions for the resolution of the LCs issue to alleviate the growing tension among importers. He emphasized that a prosperous business community is essential for sustainable economic growth, prosperity, and development, and resolving the issues faced by the business community is crucial for achieving economic stability and leading the country towards improvement and progress.