Wednesday, July 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security for Muharram, Urs of Baba Farid review

Our Staff Reporter
July 12, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The District Intelligence Com­mittee meeting was held under the chairmanship of DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat to review security arrange­ments and law & order on Muharramul Haram and Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masud Ganj Shakar.

RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, heads of intelli­gence agencies and others reviewed arrangements to ensure peaceful atmosphere during Muharram and Urs, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. During the meeting, the DPO Pakpattan briefed about arrangements and also directed to use all resources to ensure fool­proof security arrangements. He said that the security plan for Muharram had been com­pleted by the police as more than 3,000 personnel would perform duties. The DPO said more than 1400 officers and officials, including one DPO, one SP, four DSPs, 13 inspec­tors, 37 sub-inspectors, 100 ASIs, 113 head constables, 1115 constables, and 50 lady constables would perform duties on Muharram proces­sions and gatherings across the district.

‘Govt expanding population welfare service delivery network

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1689050962.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023