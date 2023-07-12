Security for Muharram, Urs of Baba Farid review

LAHORE - The District Intelligence Com­mittee meeting was held under the chairmanship of DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat to review security arrange­ments and law & order on Muharramul Haram and Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masud Ganj Shakar.

RPO Sahiwal Mehboob Rasheed, heads of intelli­gence agencies and others reviewed arrangements to ensure peaceful atmosphere during Muharram and Urs, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. During the meeting, the DPO Pakpattan briefed about arrangements and also directed to use all resources to ensure fool­proof security arrangements. He said that the security plan for Muharram had been com­pleted by the police as more than 3,000 personnel would perform duties. The DPO said more than 1400 officers and officials, including one DPO, one SP, four DSPs, 13 inspec­tors, 37 sub-inspectors, 100 ASIs, 113 head constables, 1115 constables, and 50 lady constables would perform duties on Muharram proces­sions and gatherings across the district.