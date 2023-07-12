Shafay hints at seat adjustment with PML-N

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML) Chief Or­ganiser and former governor of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has called for the government to take prac­tical measures for the restoration of GSP Plus sta­tus for Pakistan. Speaking to the media after a can­didate training workshop at the Muslim League House in Lahore, Sarwar said said that the gov­ernment needs to take practical steps to achieve GSP Plus in order to revive the economy. “We got GSP Plus with great effort,” he said. “If it is not ex­tended, it will be a loss, not for the elite but for the working class.” The former Punjab governor criti­cised the government’s handling of the economy and the agriculture sector saying that seasoned politicians have turned politics into a business. Sarwar said that the PML was committed to play­ing a constructive role in the government that will be formed after the upcoming general elections.

He welcomed the government’s decision regarding the dissolution of assemblies on completion of the tenure. The PML leader categorically said that there is no room for a corrupt person in any political party while calling for an end to the trend of giving ‘clean chits’ to a corrupt person. Sarwar said that they had always held national interest over personal interest. The former governor said that he was the one who stood against legislation to muzzle the media. He also announced contesting the upcoming elections from the Shahdara constituency of Lahore. Sarwar called for the nation to decide to hold accountable those who have been “playing with the destiny of Pakistan” since the country’s establishment. The PML leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that peo­ple of good character were joining their party. He added that the PML had been making contacts and holding meetings with its candidates in Punjab. He also said that the PML was open to seat adjustments with other political parties, including the PML-N. Hussain also praised the Prime Minister’s program to restore agriculture, saying that it is “excellent.”