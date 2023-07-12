Shahzad dominates President PGA Open Golf Championship

LAHORE-Muhammad Shahzad from Lahore Garrison has emerged as the frontrunner after 36 holes in the ongoing 1st President Open Golf Championship here at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.

With an impressive two-round aggregate of 139, Shahzad remains five under par, securing his place at the top of the leaderboard as the open event enters its final phase on Wednesday. Shahzad’s unwavering performance, including a stellar gross 68 in the first round on Monday and a composed gross 71 on Tuesday, showcases his ambition to claim the coveted title of champion golf professional. However, he faces strong competition from Muhammed Shabbir, a formidable force in Pakistani golf with an astonishing 200 titles to his name.

Shabbir trails Shahzad by just one stroke, sharing a two-round aggregate score of 140. Also vying for golfing glory is Muhammed Naeem from Peshawar, who matches Shahzad and Shabbir at 140, as he seeks to add prestigious golf titles to his name. Naeem’s outstanding performance in the second round, which resulted in an impressive gross 66, complemented his first-round score of 74, solidifying his position at par with Shabbir.

Among the other contenders, M Zubair from Karachi Golf Club and M Asif from Defence Raya showcased exceptional gameplay on the second day, demonstrating consistency from tee to green and avoiding errors. Both players share a score of 143, trailing Shahzad by four strokes. Tied at a two-round aggregate score of 144 are Usman Ali and Kashif Masih from Lahore Garrison, Abdul Zahoor from Multan, Jafal Hussain from Gymkhana, and Waheed Baloch from Karachi.

Following closely behind at 145 are Minhaj Maqsood, M Naqas, M Alam, M Saqib, Mudassir Iqbal, and Shahid Javed Khan. Kashif Bhatti from Punjab Golf expressed optimism for the final session of the Professional Event, expecting a fierce battle among the top ten professionals on Wednesday.

In the Senior Professional Section, Nisar Hussain from PAF leads the pack, followed by M Akram from Gymkhana, M Akhter and M Tariq from Islamabad, Tahir Naseem from Gymkhana, S/Lt Tariq Mehmood from Margalla Greens, Naseer Khan from Peshawar, and Manzoor Ahmed from Gymkhana.