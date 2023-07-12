Siraj condoles death of Alamgir Tareen

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Wednesday condoled the death of Alamgir Khan Tareen, the brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Siraj visited the residence of the IPP chief and condoled the death of his brother Alamgir. The JI emir prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the departed soul.

Separately on Tuesday, the JI emir asked the incumbent government to focus on the issues facing the people rather than wooing one another.

Taking to Twitter, Haq took a swipe at the coalition government , saying, "The ruling alliance failed to deliver in the past 15 months. A few families control the politics of the country. The country's democracy will not be strengthened if things stay as they are".