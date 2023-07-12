Wednesday, July 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Siraj condoles death of Alamgir Tareen

Siraj condoles death of Alamgir Tareen
Web Desk
10:03 PM | July 12, 2023
National

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq on Wednesday condoled the death of Alamgir Khan Tareen, the brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Siraj visited the residence of the IPP chief and condoled the death of his brother Alamgir. The JI emir prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the departed soul.

Separately on Tuesday, the JI emir asked the incumbent government to focus on the issues facing the people rather than wooing one another.

Taking to Twitter, Haq took a swipe at the coalition government , saying, "The ruling alliance failed to deliver in the past 15 months. A few families control the politics of the country. The country's democracy will not be strengthened if things stay as they are".

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1689139215.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023