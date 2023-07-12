The detrimental desiccation

Tranquillity retreats to the dungeons of discordances and placidity retires to the epochs of disgruntlement when scarcity ascends to a crescendo. In a retrospective analysis, the reprehensible relation of the Darfur Conflict within the state of Sudan over acrimonious monopoly upon the dearth of reserves—land and water—emphatically accentuates the sprawling streams of disenchantment from the fallow pastures of resource scarcity. Moreover, the Rwandan Conflict in 1994 culpably earmarks the eventuation of fratricide predicated upon resource exiguity within Rwandan precincts. The economically desiccated receptacles of Syria witnessed the exacerbation of their Civil War from 2011 fuelled by the hydrocarbons of drought from 2006-2010.

Thus, the Holodomors of the world obfuscate the prospects of peace and dauntingly confront humanity with no perceptible avenues for their emancipation. Ensnared in the egregious argumentation in fecundity and unshelled within the combustible embers of unfettered development, the oblivion of ubiquitous perdition episodically domesticates radiance. The confluence of economic marginalisation and thermal inequalities is paving for moral and legal obscurantism. The formidable straits of malnourishment, stunted growth and hydro-mortality- paucity of water culminating in mortal annihilation- are inadvertently exonerating masses from the constraints of legality and morally exculpating them from restraints of compliance. Thus, the fortuitous ambiguities of warfare and the dearth of water reservoirs are incrementally synthesised to illuminate the asphyxiating concepts of hydro warfare. The concerning dilemma is the unabated transcendence of International conflicts of geo-political nature gravitating upon “Aqua-accumulation” into the national realms with allegorically cannibalistic credentials devouring upon vitals of national unity. So, as the droplets of cohesion and altruistic compassion vanquish upon the smouldering sand of polydipsia, the fleeting insinuations of sundering unities are dawning with deleterious alacrity.

Statutorily, the culpable absence of legal guardrails, justiciable edicts and incriminating ordains against complacent utilisation of hydro commodities are testament to the inadvertent legal reinforcements of profligacy. The systematic accentuation of duties paves the way for the development of institutionalised penchant among societies to cater to their obligations.

The Treaty of Westphalia -1648- established sovereignly autonomous states with cardinal anticipations of mollycoddling and assiduously considerate political entities. Yet, countries from the imprint of that peace rested on their laurels while leaping to operationally satiating the ostentatious appetite of their citizens. The adulteration of state-conscious in steering nationals of their nation towards pastures of sustainable subsistence left successive generations to pay the price of water with their mortal blood. In the absence of “prioritised allocation,” the licentious profligacy witnessed in the consumption of water eclipsed the confidence indices for sustained retention of humanity. The case of Pakistan, abode of the world’s 3.075%, fifth most populous state entity, bears introspection as despite enduring regulatory guardrails for macro management, the state remains elusive to micro governance. The poly-crises engulfing the state in kaleidoscopic facades of political, economic and security avenues compellingly demand a radical reprioritisation of dormant, latent and strategically displaced avenues of sustenance such as water.

The episodically depleting and desiccating reservoirs of water grotesquely haunt the national solvency. The gulf of accessibility and availability is yawning meteorically thus emasculating the unity of masses coalesced under the political shelter of Pakistan. The absence of inhabitation within the frosty fallows of Siberia and the consequentially absent russification of this Asian landscape- the paucity of strategic Russian footprint in Asia- vehemently underscores the categorical vitality of water in generating relevance for nations. Thus, the pernicious nature of dwindling water repositories in Pakistan presents a metastasizing existential crisis that wields resettling potential to defenestrate the demographic tectonics of this septuagenarian nation.

Amidst this moribund condition “water” can be termed as the jugular vein of this state with each year of complacency congruous to slaughtering the mortal artery of the ‘state unity’. So, in the absence of stringent encumbrances against the hydro improvidence plaguing the state, this pestilence of vacuous and abstractly amorphous obliteration of Human Rights is bound to engender divisive dichotomies among the Eco-demographic totem pole of Pakistan. The state rights of Pakistan will be simultaneously staggered and derailed after the perpetuation of perennially dwindling water within its embattled and precarious boundaries. Moreover, as the demographic imprint of Pakistan widens while its hydro bilateralism with India- The Indus Water Treaty- comes under the daunting shadows of scepticism, water wastage becomes dramatically synonymous with national dismemberment.

Economically, the importunate, unabated and inveterate onslaught of Mercantilist institutions insidiously devours upon the entrails of autarkical subsistence and inevitably drains the coffers of resources to the margins of inextricable reliance. To substantiate, the presence of “radio silence” on the part of national government in the face of proliferating multinational corporations’ amounts to self-immolation. For instance, unaccounted water utilisation in industrial practices, commercial agriculture, mineral extraction or inducing frost in power plants results in the dwindling of water resources crucial to the debilitated survival of indigenous dwellers. The incommensurably scant consumption by regional inhabitants portrays an incongruous situation where autochthonous survival is slaughtered at the altar of reaping economic dividends and mushrooming profitability from the globalised shores.

Concomitantly, the inarticulate affinity of climate criminality generated as a fatal by-product of MNC’s and Industrial conglomerations engenders enervating ramifications for climate security. The rudimentary stipulation for aggrandised industrialisation remains the horizontality of urbanisation which inescapably kindles the beacons of polluting the anthropocentrically inalienable tirade - land, water and air.

To reiterate, notwithstanding the assimilation of pollutants into the crucial repositories of water, the dereliction of releasing unfiltered pollutants into the air castes an astronomically significant eclipse upon the initiatives of “water harvesting”. The presence of sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide reacting with the atmosphere to form “acidic compounds” thus inordinately decelerating the pH of the collected water by aggravating its consumption capacity. Moreover, the dearth of water resulting from petrifying shadows over the rainwater results in implosion of domestic resource rehabilitation strategies which indispensably devour the fresh water and ground reservoirs.

Along with, the retention of this “ordered disorder” in developing states owing to structural dysfunctionality coupled with emasculated infrastructure and truancy of political will constitutes a mosaic of morbidity afflicting the water conservation initiatives. So, the solution remains obliviously hibernating within the shelved cradles of the problem itself. The problems vis-a-vis water scarcity must be accentuated and pecuniarily deconstructed to deliver the statistical substantiation for galvanizing the enshrinements of this inalienable liquid. Invalidation in the face of objectivity becomes relationally implausible.

Bespectacled with a scholastic lens and replete with palpable insinuations, the civil society may be mobilised to elicit cooperation and institutionalising electoral capital towards the streams of water conservation. Regardless, pluralism is warranted to stimulate action respective to states. Thus, research would replenish the drained coffers of catalysts for generation of electoral will paving for political resolve to incubate the moribund state of hydro affairs in Pakistan.

Administratively, the ostensibly insurmountable obstacles encumbering the progression of the “Developmental programmes” stems from the principle of “Inalienable Dichotomy”. This principle elucidates the period prevalent within pragmatic anticipations and the period preceding towards its plausible eventualities. This dichotomy is the harbinger of developmental trajectory between the cerebral conceptions and materialistic materialisations consigning the meaning to the pronounced developments. Along with, the detrimental preoccupation of the state administration with political priorities ensnares them in “Thucydides Trap” where the purpose of fertile developments for sustainable national mobility is relegated to subaltern margins.

Anachronistically, the platitudes of Pakistan having agriculture as its ‘backbone’ are eclipsing as the ‘inveterate muscular dystrophy’ afflicting this nation is axiomatic in glaringly compromised food security recanting the hitherto valorised idiosyncrasies. Thus, the disease which germinated from administrative incapacitation within the fields of agriculture under the thinly veiled cloak of market liberalism exacerbated in inducing water profligacy in cultivating unyielding crops- in paradigms of ‘relative deprivation’- and finally culminated at tearing the fabric of collectivism asunder.

Peculiarly, bottled water consumed globally at the rate of 391 billion litres per year already underscores the commodity as an insidiously transforming ‘luxury’ with prospects of “hydro-inequalities” ordained to become radiant in successive epochs.

To encapsulate, factors fuelling the desiccation of national cohesion may predicate upon myriad exogenous or endogenous forces but the want for water has, is and will remain decisive in cultivating vicinities or disintegrating communities. Wystan Hugh Auden categorically states, ‘Thousands have lived without love not one without water’.