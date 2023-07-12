Three drug dealers held, drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police on Tuesday arrested three drug dealers recovering over 3kg hashish and 377 gram of ice drug during various operations in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani directed the police to make all-out efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society.

Following the directions, the Cantt police, under the leadership of DSP City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan arrested accused drug dealer and recovered 1670 gram hashish from his possession.

In another operation, the police arrested one Adil Baloch from Jamia Madrassa Muryali and recovered 1545 grams hashish from him.