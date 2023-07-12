Wednesday, July 12, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

TI Pakistan holds meeting to promote citizens’ engagement in decision making

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 12, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS-Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) in collaboration with Advocacy, Research, Training and Services (ARTS) Foundation on Tuesday organised a day-long meeting of citizens with local government representatives in District Mirpurkhas.

According to the details, the meeting was attended by local government elected representatives and participants from the private sector, academia, youth, civil society organizations, and members of the local community from different walks of life. The primary objective of the meeting was to promote citizens’ engagement and community participation in the decision-making and accountability processes of local government. During the session, attendees had the opportunity to ask questions of the elected representatives and hold them accountable.

Executive Director, TI Pakistan Kashif Ali gave an overview of TIP’s work and highlighted the importance of local government. He shared that TI Pakistan promoted social accountability at the grass-root level through citizens’ meetings with local government representatives. He emphasized that the local government plays a crucial role in a democratic setup by fostering citizen participation and engagement. 

‘Govt expanding population welfare service delivery network

It enables communities to have a direct say in local decision-making processes, ensuring their needs and concerns are addressed effectively. Additionally, local governments promote accountability and transparency by bringing governance closer to the people, thus enhancing democratic governance and responsiveness to local issues, he added.

Executive Director, ARTS Foundation Shahzado Malik gave an overview of Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and its key features. Local government representatives also shared the challenges they face and the work they have accomplished.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1689050962.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023