In a bid to diffuse growing tensions within the ruling alliance, PM Shehbaz Sharif met with Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman who had earlier expressed his disappointment about being excluded from PML-N’s discreet meeting with the PPP in Dubai. As he stressed his disapproval of delayed elections, it has become abundantly clear that key political figures have now concerned themselves with their vote banks and political campaigns in the run up to the elections. With each party vying for their interests, it is unclear what the path ahead looks like. On the face of it however, it seems as though all are preparing for what comes next once the tenure of the coalition government comes to an end.

According to details released about the meeting between the two, the PDM chief was transparent about JUI-F’s stance and the significance it attaches to timely elections. In fact, he stated that immediate elections were preferred by the party following the downfall of the PTI government through street power. Instead, he stated, certain politicians—like Asif Ali Zardari—shaped the path to hold a vote of no-confidence and dislodge the government. Keeping in mind this viewpoint, there are two things that must be recognised; firstly, his demand for prompt elections is not only justified but upholds valuable principles of democracy that should be fought for by all stakeholders. Secondly, it has brought to light certain differences between ruling parties that were bound to surface as we approached the elections. The primary reason for this is the desire to appease their respective voter base and put across an agenda before officially launching their election campaigns.

In fact, PTI chief Imran Khan seems to be doing the exact same thing as he approached the IMF seeking a guarantee that the elections will be held on time. Adding this international body into the mix makes things interesting. While stating that the IMF cannot intervene in political matters, officials stated that they are keeping a close eye on the matter and that the bailout package was designed in a manner that accounted for a timely transition of power. There is no doubt about the fact that this will add extra scrutiny on the issue, and apply pressure on the ruling party to adhere to promises made. However, with recent announcements made by the Interior Minister about the potential of assemblies being dissolved earlier than the scheduled date, along with the fact that most politicians seem to align to the same vision, there is hope that elections will indeed be held on time.