Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Ukraine to discuss arms packages, NATO invitation in Vilnius: Zelenskyy

Anadolu
2:27 PM | July 12, 2023
International

Kyiv will discuss weapons packages, an invitation to NATO and security guarantees at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, the Ukrainian president said on Wednesday.

In his doorstep remarks ahead of the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenksyy said Kyiv wants that both sides are on the "same page" on membership.

Regarding the NATO invitation, the Vilnius summit communique released on Tuesday underlined that the alliance "fully supports" Kyiv's right to choose its own security arrangements, adding that "Ukraine’s future is in NATO."

However, it added that the alliance will extend an invitation to Ukraine when "allies agree and conditions are met."

Anadolu

International

