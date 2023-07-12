UNHCR provides cash assistance to over 1 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, yesterday completed the disburse­ment of cash assistance to over 1 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan who were impacted by the prolonged difficult economic situation in the aftermath of the devastating floods of 2022.

The cash assistance programme, which was launched in January 2023 in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, officially concluded at the end of June.

UNHCR’s one-off cash grant of up to PKR 25,000 or approxi­mately USD100, depending on family size, supported a total of 250,000 Afghan refugee house­holds in Pakistan.

The total spending on cash as­sistance for Afghan refugees since January was USD17.8 million.

UNHCR’s Representative in Paki­stan, Noriko Yoshida, said that the current economic situation cou­pled with the floods last year had badly affected people in Pakistan, including refugees.

“It was imperative to provide cash assistance to refugees in line with the support that was provid­ed by the government to the peo­ple in Pakistan,” she said.

Pakistan hosts over 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees and 427,000 people in refugee-like sit­uations from Afghanistan.

The assistance has helped those hardest hit by the economic down­turn by enabling them to meet their basic needs.

Yoshida reaffirmed UNHCR’s commitment to continue support­ing refugees and their hosts and recognized the support of the in­ternational community for making their assistance possible. She also acknowledged and appreciated the support in its implementation by the Government of Pakistan, finan­cial service provider Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and other national implementing partners such as INSPIRE Pakistan and Society for Human Rights and Prisoners’ Aid (SHARP).

The partnership is UNHCR’s first private sector engagement with the country’s banking system and is an excellent example of the com­mitment of the Government and private sector in the country to find innovative approaches to sup­port vulnerable Afghans.

UNHCR is on the ground to sup­port Pakistan as it recovers from the aftermath of last year’s dev­astating floods, with a particular focus on areas hosting refugees. Some 800,000 refugees live in ar­eas that were impacted by the dev­astating floods.