Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Venue for India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup finalised

Web Sports Desk
12:45 PM | July 12, 2023
The schedule for the Asia Cup has been finalised, said Arun Dhumal, a member of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and the current chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Asia Cup will be played from August 31 to September 17, a major event, before the ICC Men’s World Cup, later this year.

Dhumal in an interview said India will not travel to Pakistan to play the high-voltage game between the two arch-rivals. The match between India and Pakistan will likely be played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka

Fans are anticipating a tough contest between Pakistan and India this year as both teams will meet at least twice in men’s cricket in the calendar.

The decision was taken after BCCI secretary Jay Shah met Pakistan Cricket Board’s representative head Zaka Ashraf. According to Dhumal, four matches of the Asia Cup will take place in Pakistan with the rest being scheduled in Sri Lanka.

“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final,” Dhumal said.

