Marketa Vondrousova shocked world no. 4 Jessica Pegula on Tuesday to reach the Wimbledon women’s singles semifinals.

The 24-year-old Czech tennis player defeated American Pegula 6-4, 2-6 and 6-4 in the quarterfinal game to reach her maiden major semifinal.

Vondrousova will take on Ukrainian Elina Svitolina who toppled world no. 1 Iga Swiatek in in three sets.

The women’s singles semifinals will be held on Thursday, while the final will be played on Saturday.