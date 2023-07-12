World should stand united against hatred, discrimination: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari yesterday called upon the world to stand united against hatred, discrimination, intoler­ance and promote mutual respect, understanding and tolerance.

Virtually addressing a session of an urgent debate held by Human Rights Council on acts of religious hatred including the incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran, the foreign minister said unfortunate­ly, the deliberate desecration of the Holy Quran had continued under government sanction and with the sense of impunity.

Increasingly, he said these acts were designed to maximise prop­agating hate. “We must see this in­citement to hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence. We must join hands in condemn­ing it, we must isolate those who stroke hatred,” he said.

Bilawal said three months ago, the first international day to combat Is­lamophobia was observed where the first ever session was held to mark the occasion at the UN Gener­al Assembly. The minister said the Holy Quran was a spiritual anchor for two billion Muslims. “It is im­portant to understand the deep hurt that a public and premeditated act of Quran’s desecration causes to Mus­lims,” he remarked.

Terming the desecration of the Holy Quran as an attack on the Mus­lim’s faith, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the call in the draft text pre­sented before this council for pre­vention and accountability was reasonable and necessary. The min­ister said the hate speech and free speech must be segregated as the free speech was as indispensable as hate speech was indefensible.

There is not a single Muslim coun­try on the planet that allows the desecration of the holy text of oth­er religions, he said adding such an act is unthinkable to any Muslim. “It is forbidden by faith, by culture and by law,” he said.