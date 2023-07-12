Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Young artists call on chairman Gandhara Task Force

APP
July 12, 2023
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  A group of young artists working on Gandhara called on Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Chairman PM’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, on Monday at Sir Syed Memorial Museum to share their work on Gandhara and display the works during the 2-day Gandhara Symposium.

Dr Ramesh Kumar selected their work on Gandhara featuring paintings, sculptures in diverse mediums and ideas exploring potential and opportunities for Gandhara tourism in Pakistan. He said these artists are our assets and we must create opportunities for them to polish their talent and attract young generation to the field of visual art.

The Chairman PM Task Force said that works contributed by these budding and established artists will be displayed during the two-day Gandhara Symposium and after this grand event, we will hold on national level Gandhara Art Competition to involve art students and artists for promotion of Gandhara tourism at home and abroad through such competitions.

‘Govt expanding population welfare service delivery network

“Pakistan has huge potential of tourism especially Gandhara tourism and we have rich heritage of Gandhara civilisation that needs to be preserved and promoted and the Task Force on Tourism is endeavouring to protect and maintain these sites besides attracting both local and international tourists,” he added.

