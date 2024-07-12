11 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA - Sargodha Police on Thursday arrested 11 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons. A police spokesperson said teams raided various localities and arrested Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel. The police also recovered 2.6-kg hashish, 1.3-kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 rounds and valuables. Meanwhile, a quack was booked and his clinic was sealed in a crackdown launched by the Health Department here on Thursday. According to official sources, a team, headed by Deputy District Officer Health Muhammad Irfan, conducted a raid in Chak No 100-SB and sealed the clinic of Muhammmad Salman Bashir, a quack, and got registered a case against him.