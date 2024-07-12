4 coal mine workers die in Chakwal

GUJAR KHAN - Four workers of a coal mine have tragically lost their lives in a devastating incident near Choa Saiden Shah town of Chakwal. The mine, located in the jungle of Chandoo village, collapsed during heavy downpours on Wednesday, leaving four workers trapped in the depths of the debris. Despite a 34-hour operation by Rescue 1122, only three bodies have been recovered so far while efforts are still underway to retrieve the body of the fourth worker. According to Mr. Hamza, the District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Rescue 1122 in Chakwal, the area of the salt range was hit by heavy rains on Wednesday afternoon. According to the officer, the coal mine in the Chandoo area, located deep within the jungle, collapsed at a depth of 32 feet. This unfortunate incident occurred because rainwater seeped into the mines, which were 400 feet deep.